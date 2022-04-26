East Moline man accused of 2018 killing in Moline takes plea

An East Moline man faces a 22-year sentence after pleading guilty to a first-degree murder charge that stemmed from the 2018 killing of an innocent bystander during a gang feud.

In return for Nathan C. Luten’s plea on Monday, Illinois Special Prosecutor Jonathan Barnard, who is handling the case for the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, dropped the other first-degree murder charge related to the killing of William T. Fowler, 31, of Moline, according to court records. The plea agreement stopped the trial which was scheduled to begin on Monday.

Special prosecutors can be brought in for a number of reasons, including the risk of a conflict of interest if the county's prosecutors handle a case, according to the state's Appellate Prosecutor's Office.

Fowler was shot on Dec. 9, 2018, in the 400 block of 8th Street in Moline. He died of his wounds not long after while being treated in Iowa City.

Luten, 32, chose not to delay his sentencing, and the sentence was handed down by Judge Peter Church, court records state.

Authorities said Luten was a member of one of two factions in the Maniac Latin Disciples that had come to blows. The fight led to several other incidents involving gunfire.

Also charged with Fowler’s killing were Rory D. Bruno Jr., now 21, Silvis, and Emilio W. Rivera, now 18, East Moline. Both also faced first-degree murder charges and their cases were resolved in 2020.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Bruno pleaded guilty in September of that year to aggravated discharge of a firearm, court records state. In return, the murder charge was dropped.

Bruno was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, but the sentence was stayed pending Bruno’s successful completion of a sentence in a juvenile case, court records state. If he does complete the juvenile sentence, the felony case will be dismissed.

Rivera also entered a plea in a juvenile case and, as a result, the adult murder case against him was dropped on Dec. 3, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.