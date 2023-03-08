A man accused of attempting to kill an East Moline police officer could be in state custody later in March, receiving treatment that might make him fit to stand trial.

Adrian W. Rogers, 52, of East Moline, has been accused of severely injuring Sgt. William Lind at about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the 1900 block of Morton Drive in East Moline. When the confrontation occurred, Lind was attempting to detain Rogers, who had been identified as a suspect in an arson that happened at about 3:40 p.m. at an occupied residence in the 1600 block of 12th Street, Rock Island.

At last report, Lind was continuing to recover from his injuries.

The resulting cases for attempted murder and arson pending against Rogers have been on hold since November, because he was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

Such a ruling, in Rogers’ case by Judge Frank Fuhr, means a defendant is remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment designed to restore fitness so the criminal case can resume.

Rogers, however, has remained in the custody of the Rock Island County Jail, awaiting his transfer.

During a Wednesday afternoon hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Williams told Fuhr that the state’s attorney’s office has been told by DHS that Rogers could get a placement in a state facility by March 23 or sooner.

Rogers did not appear in court during the hearing.

Assistant Public Defender Kelvin McCabe, who represented Rogers on Wednesday, said DHS has not yet had space for Rogers.

How long it could take Rogers to regain fitness, if he ever does, was not known, McCabe said.

When defendants are being treated to regain fitness, the court in which they are being prosecuted receives periodic updates on their progress.

There are two separate cases against Rogers. In one, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with attempted murder and aggravated battery in relation to the attack on Lind, according to court records. The other, related to the fire, involves charges of aggravated arson and residential arson.

A status hearing has been set for March 29.