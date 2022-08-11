East Moline man accused of sexually abusing a child

An East Moline man faces multiple counts accusing him of sexual crimes against a child.

Richard D. Demay, 81, faces 13 counts of criminal sexual assault, predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Rock Island court records. The charges state Demay committed sex acts on the child between January 2016 through July 2022.

The case was investigated by the East Moline Police Department.

Authorities opened the case against Demay on Aug. 4 and his initial appearance was Monday, according to court records. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Demay’s bail is $200,000, court records state. He was free on a $20,000 bond as of Thursday.