East Moline man accused of sexually assaulting a child out on bond, pleads not guilty

An East Moline man arrested on May 30 for allegedly sexually assaulting a child has been released after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond ($10,000).

James Robert Comins, 32, has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, a class X felony that carries a sentence of between six and 30 years in prison.

Comins appeared in Rock Island County court Tuesday to waive his right to a preliminary hearing, enter a plea of not guilty, and demand a jury trial.

The assaults happened on Oct. 1, 2020 and Nov. 27, 2020 to a child that was under the age of 13, court documents state.

Comins' next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Friday, July 30.

