An East Moline man was in custody Wednesday, accused of striking a woman with a pistol and head-butting a police officer.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has also accused Tehrrance D. Burrage Sr., 42, of firing the pistol, a .380-caliber Ruger LCP, at the woman, during the incident and of choking her, according to county court records. The attack happened on Saturday.

Court records state Burrage struck the woman in the side of the head with the grip of the pistol and the officer was struck in the jaw.

Records did not state how severe their injuries were.

Burrage faces two counts of aggravated battery, a count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated domestic battery, according to county court records.

Court records did not provide the time or address of the incident.

The East Moline Police Department could not immediately provide more details Wednesday morning but said it planned to release information about the incident.

Burrage remained in custody Wednesday, court records state. His bail is $150,000 and to be released he would have to post a $15,000 bond.

Burrage made his first court appearance Monday and is next scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 21, court records state.