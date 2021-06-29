 Skip to main content
East Moline man arrested on drug and gun charges
An East Moline man was arrested Monday for drug and gun charges, according to a Tuesday press release from the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Frank A. Hachnel, 26, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 5000 grams, a class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, two counts of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. 

He was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by the QC MEG, the Federal Gang Task Force and the East Moline Police Department.

