East Moline man arrested on drug and gun charges

An East Moline man was arrested Monday for drug and gun charges, according to a Tuesday press release from the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

Frank A. Hachnel, 26, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 5000 grams, a class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, two counts of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He was remanded to the Rock Island County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by the QC MEG, the Federal Gang Task Force and the East Moline Police Department.

