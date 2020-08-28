East Moline man arrested on weapons charge

An East Moline man is in the Rock Island County Jail facing gun charges.
Timothy D. Horner, 27, 250 15th Ave., was arrested Friday for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon after a search warrant was executed at his residence.
During the search a handgun was located.
Horne is being held at the Rock Island County Jail.
The Moline/East Moline Crisis Containment Unit executed the search warrant. The Quad-Cities Federal Gang Task Force assisted.
Quad-City Times
