 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

East Moline man charged with murder in relation to Rock Island shooting

  • 0
Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson

Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson

 Rock Island Police Department

Authorities arrested two men Monday for the September killing of Angel Lopez Jr. in Rock Island.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Rock Island police officers found the wounded Lopez just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the 1300 Block of 3rd Avenue, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. The officers went to the area after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. Lopez, 17, Davenport, had been shot in the chest and later died of his wounds.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Monday, Rock Island detectives arrested Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the news release states. He faces a charge of first-degree murder in relation to the killing. The detectives also arrested Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson, 22, Rock Island, on two counts of obstruction of justice.

Both men were being held in Oklahoma, pending extradition to Rock Island County.

People are also reading…

Once he is returned to Rock Island County, Thomas will be held on a $500,000 cash-only bond, the release states. Jackson will have a $40,000 bail. To be released, he would have to post $4,000.

Photos: Rock Island through the years
+1 
Corion Thomas

Corion Thomas

 Rock Island Police Department
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine prosecutor says four suspected Russian torture sites found in Kherson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News