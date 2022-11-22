East Moline man charged with murder in relation to Rock Island shooting

Authorities arrested two men Monday for the September killing of Angel Lopez Jr. in Rock Island.

Rock Island police officers found the wounded Lopez just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the 1300 Block of 3rd Avenue, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release. The officers went to the area after receiving a report of a gunshot victim. Lopez, 17, Davenport, had been shot in the chest and later died of his wounds.

With the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Service on Monday, Rock Island detectives arrested Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline, in Oklahoma City, Okla., the news release states. He faces a charge of first-degree murder in relation to the killing. The detectives also arrested Davyon J. Q. Woods-Jackson, 22, Rock Island, on two counts of obstruction of justice.

Both men were being held in Oklahoma, pending extradition to Rock Island County.

Once he is returned to Rock Island County, Thomas will be held on a $500,000 cash-only bond, the release states. Jackson will have a $40,000 bail. To be released, he would have to post $4,000.