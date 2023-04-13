An 18-year-old East Moline man was arrested Wednesday evening after he allegedly set fire to an abandoned East Moline home.

Oscar N. Sanchez is charged with one count of arson, a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

According to a news release issued by East Moline Police Lt. Joshua Allen, at 6:11 p.m., East Moline Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to 910 23rd Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival officers saw flames and smoke coming from the top of the home.

Neighbors told officers that two people were seen running from the home into a nearby ravine.

East Moline firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, with no injuries or other property damaged.

The home is listed as belonging to Fannie Mae in Rock Island County Circuit Court documents.

Police located the two people, a woman and a man, and learned they were inside the home at the time of the fire.

In conducting interviews with neighbors and the two suspects, it was learned that the man and woman went inside the home and a fire was then lit in the fireplace.

Sanchez was taken into custody and taken to the Rock Island County Jail. He was released after posting bond.

The incident remains under investigation. East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Investigations Division at 309-752-1557, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.