East Moline man facing marijuana trafficking and firearms charges

An East Moline man is facing marijuana trafficking and armed violence charges after he was arrested by Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents who seized a handgun and at least 2,000 grams of marijuana.

Jorge L. Lopez, 21, is charged with one count of armed violence, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Usually a Class X felony carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

In Illinois, an armed violence charge can be brought when any person is caught with a firearm while committing a felony.

Agents seized from Lopez a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

Lopez also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana. That charge is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Lopez was made his first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court on Friday. His bond is set at $200,000 or 10 percent. He was being held Tuesday night in the Rock Island County Jail.

Federal authorities could take over the case and charge Lopez with trafficking in marijuana.