East Moline man found guilty of 2021 killing

A Rock Island County judge has found a man guilty of first-degree murder in relation to a 2021 killing in East Moline.

Authorities alleged Cameron D. Ballard, 36, East Moline, shot Christian N. Rex, 25, Coal Valley, in the torso on Sept. 29, 2021, while they were in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue, according to court records and previous reporting. He was also accused of shooting at a gray 2011 Hyundai Genesis that he knew was occupied.

A warrant for Ballard’s arrest in relation to the killing was issued on Oct. 6, 2021, and he was arrested in November after he turned himself in, according to court records and previous reporting.

Ballard’s bench trial began Monday and concluded Wednesday when Chief Judge Frank Fuhr ruled he was guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to county court records.

In a bench trial the presiding judge rather than a jury determines the defendant’s culpability.

Ballard had been held on a $2 million bail, according to court records. To be released he would have had to post a $200,000 bond.

Fuhr revoked that bond upon announcing his verdict, and Ballard was returned to the Rock Island County Jail pending sentencing.

Fuhr set Ballard’s sentencing for Dec. 21 and ordered a presentence investigation, court records state.

A presentence investigation is designed to develop a background report on a person who is convicted of or pleads guilty to a crime. It is meant to aid a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.