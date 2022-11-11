East Moline man pleads guilty in federal tax evasion case

An East Moline man awaits sentencing in federal court after pleading guilty in a tax evasion case.

In October, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois charged Charles D. Stoutt with two counts of failure to file tax returns – one for 2019 and the other for 2020, according to federal court documents. Stoutt’s gross income was $873,783 in 2019 and $1,001,268 in 2020. He was required to file returns for both years.

Stoutt pleaded guilty to both counts on Monday and his sentencing was set for March 2, according to court documents. There was a plea agreement between Stoutt and federal prosecutors but the document was not available in Stoutt’s online court record.

Monday’s hearing was before Magistrate Judge Jonathan E. Hawley, court records state.

Court documents also did not specify the amount of taxes Stoutt allegedly owed, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a release that Stoutt, 39, must pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

The amount of restitution will be announced during the March sentencing hearing, the release states.

Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to a year in prison, up to a year of supervised release and a fine of up to $100,000, the attorney’s office release states.

The federal court records do not state whether Stoutt was initially arrested when the charges were filed against him, but he was released on bond after pleading guilty on Monday.

Conditions of Stoutt’s bond include that he must not break any laws and must appear for court hearings as required, the court records state. No monetary bond requirement was listed in the court documents.

Criminal investigators from the Internal Revenue Service investigated the case, the U.S. Attorney’s release states.