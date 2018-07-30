A man accused of performing sexual acts with a minor has pleaded guilty to one of the charges filed against him in Rock Island County.
George M. Desmond, 40, East Moline, was charged in April 2017 with eight counts of criminal sexual assault, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stem from acts he allegedly performed on the victim between October 2016 and March 2017.
Desmond pleaded guilty on Thursday to one of the counts of criminal sexual assault, according to court records. The plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors. The other seven charges were dropped.
He waived a presentence investigation which would have led to a future sentencing date and received a 12-year sentence from Judge Frank Fuhr at Thursday's hearing. He must serve 85 percent of the sentence.