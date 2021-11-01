East Moline man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges

An East Moline man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges.
Christian Matthew Lannan, 24, pleaded guilty on October 29 to charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a felon.
He will be sentenced Jan. 21 at the federal courthouse in Peoria, Illinois.
Lannan is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
The charges were investigated by the Moline and East Moline Police departments.
