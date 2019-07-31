An 18-year-old East Moline man charged in connection with the 2017 death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Darrell Allen Williams Jr. pleaded guilty Friday in Scott County District Court to one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, according to court records.
In exchange for his plea, Scott County prosecutors will dismiss the more serious charge of first-degree murder and a conspiracy charge when he is sentenced Sept. 12.
He also pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, in an unrelated case.
According to court records, Judge Thomas Reidel deferred his decision to accept or reject the plea agreement in both cases until he receives the presentence investigation.
If the judge rejects the plea agreement, Williams can take back his guilty plea.
Prosecutors say Williams and co-defendants Tristin Alderman, 23; D'marithe Culbreath, 22; Nakita Wiseman, 22; and Christopher Dixon, 35, conspired to rob Tumlinson at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue in Davenport.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend, Jacey Grubbs, were asleep in their bedroom on the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began. Tumlinson shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors.
Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene later that morning. Grubbs suffered life-threatening injuries but survived.
Alderman and Culbreath were convicted in December in Tumlinson's death and are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath's joint trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison. Williams and Dixon were charged in April.
Dixon, charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, has a bench trial Aug. 26.