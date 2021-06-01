East Moline Man pleads guilty to willful injury in 2019 Davenport shooting

An East Moline man pleaded guilty May 21 to willful injury and intimidation with intent as part of plea deal in a 2019 shooting case in Davenport.

Odell Leon Benjamin McCall Jr., 26, was originally charged with attempted murder. He allegedly shot repeatedly at a man on Oct. 21, 2019 near 1300 Marquette St., Davenport. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds, including a wound to the head causing life-threatening injuries.

Police found the victim walking in the area after they were called to investigate the gunfire. They administered first aid and the victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center. He was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals.