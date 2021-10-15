East Moline man sentenced to federal prison for drug charges

An East Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Ray Hicks, 39, must also serve five years of supervised release after his prison term, and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Hicks was identified as a methamphetamine distributor in the Quad-Cities in October 2019. Police executed a search warrant on his residence and found methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and evidence suggestive of drug trafficking. A warrant was put out for Hicks' arrest and he was arrested in November 2019.
He pleaded guilty in October 2020.
