East Moline man wanted for an East Moline shooting in October makes first court appearance

An East Moline man wanted for his involvement in an Oct. 2 shooting of another man in East Moline was taken into custody this week and made a first court appearance.

Khalil Rashad Johnson, 24, who also is on probation in Rock Island County, made a first appearance Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Johnson is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 6-30 years.

Johnson also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of 4-15 years, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of 1-3 years.

During his first appearance, Rock Island County Circuit Judge Carol Pentuic scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for April 19. Pentuic kept Johnson’s bond at $100,000, cash only.

Johnson’s first appearance on the shooting-related charges included a first appearance on a July 1 complaint for resisting a police officer, also a Class A misdemeanor.

East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said at the time that at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 2, a Saturday, officers were sent to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue for a person who had been shot multiple times.

A crime scene was located in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations unit processed the scene.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and underwent surgery for serious injuries.

Johnson has been on the run until his arrest earlier this week.

As for Johnson’s probation, during a hearing June 30 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Johnson, whom Circuit Court electronic records have listed as living in East Moline, was sentenced to a concurrent sentence of 12 months on probation for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Both of those charges are Class A misdemeanors that also can carry a jail sentence of up to one year.

