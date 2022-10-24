East Moline Officer injured during investigation

An East Moline Police officer was injured while conducting an investigation Monday evening, East Moline Police Lt. David Rummery said.

Rummery said the incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Morton Drive.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but Rummery did not have a condition late Monday.

Rummery did not specify what types of injuries the officer suffered.

The Illinois State Police Crime Lab was called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

Police combed the area looking for surveillance cameras on businesses and homes, and knocked on doors to find any possible witnesses.

This is a developing story.