East Moline police asking for public assistance in Leisure Time shooting incident

East Moline police are seeking information in a weekend shooting that injured a 41-year-old man.

According to a news release, East Moline authorities responded to Leisure Time, 845 Avenue of the Cities, at 1:01 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person shot.

Authorities located the wounded man, who had been struck in his torso and was later taken to a local hospital for medical care. He is currently in stable condition, the news release said.

The suspect in the case is said to have gotten into the passenger side of a silver Monte Carlo with no front license plate and authorities are circulating an image of the vehicle leaving the scene on the East Moline Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1546, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the Crime Stoppers P3 tips app.

