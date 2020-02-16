East Moline police chief: Allegations against officer 'without merit'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to Ramsey, when the incident occurred, Staes was assisting in a search for an armed suspect who reportedly had shot at a vehicle on Interstate 80.

"The suspect crashed his vehicle a short distance from the area where the encounter with Mr. Butler occurred, and the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended later that evening," Ramsey said in the release.

"The lawsuit filed by Mr. Butler portrays a version of events that is inconsistent with the version of events we have uncovered in our initial review," said Ramsey.

He said he was not able to add details because of the pending lawsuit, but he did confirm that Staes had "a brief encounter" with Butler, and Staes "handled that encounter properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department."

Ramsey asked people not to jump to conclusions "based on what has been portrayed in the media and language of the lawsuit. I am confident that the allegations against Officer Staes are without merit," he said in the release.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a news release issued Wednesday that allegations made in the lawsuit against his deputies, Asquini and Pena, also were without merit.