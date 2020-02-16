East Moline police chief: Allegations against officer 'without merit'

Allegations made about East Moline Police Officer Travis Staes in a lawsuit are "without merit," East Moline Police Chief Jeff J. Ramsey said in a press release issued Saturday.
Staes was one of six law enforcement officers named as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed recently in Rock Island County Circuit Court by Jaylan Butler and attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), alleging forceful detention of Butler on Feb. 24, 2019.
Staes, Hampton Police Officer Ethan Bush, Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputies Jack Asquini and Jason Pena, and two unknown officers are accused of unlawful search and seizure, false arrest, excessive detention, excessive force, as well as violations of the Illinois Constitution.
Butler is a member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team, and he was traveling with the team when the incident occurred at a interstate rest area near East Moline.
According to the lawsuit, Butler was outside the team’s chartered bus trying to take a selfie in front of an Illinois “Buckle Up, It’s the Law,” sign when officers took him down, held him at gunpoint, handcuffed him, and threatened to arrest him for resisting, going so far as to place him in the back of a squad car.
Butler eventually was released after officers realized they had made an error.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Ramsey, when the incident occurred, Staes was assisting in a search for an armed suspect who reportedly had shot at a vehicle on Interstate 80.
"The suspect crashed his vehicle a short distance from the area where the encounter with Mr. Butler occurred, and the suspect fled on foot. He was apprehended later that evening," Ramsey said in the release.
"The lawsuit filed by Mr. Butler portrays a version of events that is inconsistent with the version of events we have uncovered in our initial review," said Ramsey.
He said he was not able to add details because of the pending lawsuit, but he did confirm that Staes had "a brief encounter" with Butler, and Staes "handled that encounter properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department."
Ramsey asked people not to jump to conclusions "based on what has been portrayed in the media and language of the lawsuit. I am confident that the allegations against Officer Staes are without merit," he said in the release.
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a news release issued Wednesday that allegations made in the lawsuit against his deputies, Asquini and Pena, also were without merit.
Bustos said a preliminary fact finding "determined that Deputies Pena and Asquini arrived after Mr. Butler had already been detained by officers from other agencies, having only brief interaction with Mr. Butler and the other officers, leaving shortly thereafter to continue the manhunt for a fugitive in the area that was in process.”
Bustos said the allegations against Pena and Asquini "are without merit.”