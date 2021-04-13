East Moline Police Department investigating gunfire

East Moline police were investigating a report of gunfire Tuesday in a neighborhood east of the John Deere Harvester Works.
Officers were called for a gunfire complaint about 10:22 a.m. in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue. No one was reported injured.
The incident has been deemed a verified report, but further details were not immediately available.
Anthony Watt
