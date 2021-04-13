 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Moline Police Department investigating gunfire
0 comments
topical alert top story

East Moline Police Department investigating gunfire

  • 0
Police call

East Moline police were investigating a report of gunfire Tuesday in a neighborhood east of the John Deere Harvester Works.

Officers were called for a gunfire complaint about 10:22 a.m. in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue. No one was reported injured.

The incident has been deemed a verified report, but further details were not immediately available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News