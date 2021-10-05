East Moline Police identify man wanted in connection with shooting Saturday

Arrest warrants have been issued for a 24-year-old man accused of shooting a person multiple times during an incident Saturday in East Moline.
Khalil Rashad Johnson, who is on probation in Rock Island County, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.
Johnson also is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.
East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said that at 9:51 p.m. Saturday officers were sent to the 2100 block of 9th Avenue for a person who had been shot multiple times.
A crime scene was located in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations unit processed the scene.
The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and underwent surgery for serious injuries.
Kratt said Tuesday that the victim was stable and remained hospitalized.
During a hearing June 30 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Johnson, whom Circuit Court electronic records have listed as living in East Moline, was sentenced to a concurrent sentence of 12 months on probation for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Both of those charges are Class A misdemeanors that also can carry a jail sentence of up to one year.
Johnson also has a warrant for his arrest out of Rock Island County for a July 1 complaint for resisting a police officer, also a Class A misdemeanor.
In Scott County, Johnson is due in District Court on Dec. 10 for a non-jury trial on two traffic citations issued April 15 by Davenport Police. Johnson was issued traffic citations for failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to maintain control. Scott County District Court records indicated Johnson was living in an apartment at 511 Pershing Ave.
Johnson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts or the shooting incident to call the East Moline Police Department’s Investigation Division at 309-752-1547, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”