East Moline police investigate shots-fired incident
East Moline police investigate shots-fired incident

East Moline police are investigating a shots-fired incident in the 1,500 block of 9th Ave.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police have a portion of 9th Avenue blocked off to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

