East Moline Police investigating homicide

One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in East Moline.
East Moline Police Lt. Jason Kratt said in a news release that officers were sent to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis at 6:19 p.m. to investigate a man who had a gunshot wound.
The man died from his injuries.
Kratt said investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of 8th Avenue.
Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene.
The name of the victim will be released after family has been notified.
Kratt said East Moline Police are actively investigating the homicide and will release information when it becomes available.
East Moline Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
Thomas Geyer
