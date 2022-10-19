 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

East Moline Police investigating shots fired incident outside of sports bar

  • Updated
  • 0

East Moline Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday night in the parking lot outside of Leisure Time Billiards and Sports Bar.

East Moline shots fired

East Moline Police located numerous shell casings after a shots fired incident Wednesday night in the parking lot outside of Leisure Time Billiards and Sports Bar, 845 Avenue of the Cities. No injuries were reported. 

Officers were sent to the scene at 845 Avenue of the Cities about 8:50 p.m. after East Moline firefighters called in multiple shots fired to the dispatch center, saying the shots were coming from the bar across the street. The fire station is located at 901 Avenue of the Cities.

East Moline shots fired

An East Moline Police officer checks vehicles for damage after a shots fired incident Wednesday night in the parking lot outside of Leisure Time Billiards and Sports Bar. No injuries were reported. 

Police located numerous shell casings in the parking lot outside of the bar.

East Moline shots fired

East Moline Police inspect spent shell casings that were located after a shots fired incident Wednesday night in the parking lot outside of Leisure Time Billiards and Sports Bar on Avenue of the Cities. 

Leisure Time is located in a shopping center with other businesses. A McDonald’s restaurant is located just to the west.

Police blocked off the service road that runs in front of the shopping center and McDonald’s, and searched the road for casings and other evidence.

People are also reading…

East Moline shots fired

An East Moline Police Officer uses his cell phone to take images of spent shell casings Wednesday night after a shots fired incident in the parking lot outside of Leisure Time Billiards and Sports Bar. No injuries were reported. 

Police also checked vehicles in the parking lot and the surrounding businesses for damage.

East Moline shots fired

East Moline Police inspect vehicles for damage after a shooting incident Wednesday night in the parking lot outside of Leisure Time Billiards and Sports Bar. No injuries were reported. 

There were no reports of injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

East Moline shots fired

East Moline Police investigate a shots fired incident Wednesday night in the parking lot outside of Leisure Time Billiards and Sports Bar. Shots were reported about 8:50 p.m. No injuries were reported. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News