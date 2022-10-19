East Moline Police investigating shots fired incident outside of sports bar

East Moline Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday night in the parking lot outside of Leisure Time Billiards and Sports Bar.

Officers were sent to the scene at 845 Avenue of the Cities about 8:50 p.m. after East Moline firefighters called in multiple shots fired to the dispatch center, saying the shots were coming from the bar across the street. The fire station is located at 901 Avenue of the Cities.

Police located numerous shell casings in the parking lot outside of the bar.

Leisure Time is located in a shopping center with other businesses. A McDonald’s restaurant is located just to the west.

Police blocked off the service road that runs in front of the shopping center and McDonald’s, and searched the road for casings and other evidence.

Police also checked vehicles in the parking lot and the surrounding businesses for damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”