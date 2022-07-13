East Moline police name suspect in shooting that wounded one

A Moline man is wanted in connection with a shooting early Saturday in which one person was wounded, East Moline Police said Wednesday.

Stacy Taurice Smith, 37, is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is out of jail and on pre-trial release in two other Rock Island County felony cases.

The latest charge is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

According to East Moline Police Lt. Josh Allen, at 1:53 a.m. Saturday, East Moline officers were sent to Jim’s Domino Lounge, 1314 13th St., to investigate a report of a gunshot victim at the business.

Officers were told at the scene that the victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and that the suspect fled the area.

Detectives spoke to the victim at the hospital. The victim had suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

Smith was identified as a suspect.

Smith is on pre-trial release in two cases in Rock Island County.

Smith was arrested Dec. 18, 2019, on one count of manufacture and delivery of 1-15 grams of a cocaine analog, or “crack” cocaine. That charge is a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years. Smith also was charged at that time with driving under suspension-second offense, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

A hearing in that case is scheduled for Sept. 1 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

On July 8, 2021, Smith made a first appearance in Rock Island County Circuit Court on two charges of aggravated driving under the influence while license is suspended or revoked, and one count of driving on a revoked or suspended license-third offense. Each of the charges is a Class 4 felony.

A pre-trial conference also is scheduled in that case for Sept. 1 in circuit court.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting incident or the whereabouts of Smith to call the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.