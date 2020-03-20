East Moline police release updated photo of murder suspect

The East Moline Police Department has released an updated photo of murder suspect Lamont Lamar Williams.

Williams, 25, of Rock Island, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Demetrius Tucker, 25, of East Moline on Monday. Bond is set at $2 million.

East Moline Police were sent to the area of the 1000 block of 51st Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. They found Tucker in the street. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, where he died.

Williams was paroled out of Hill Correctional Center on Aug. 2, after serving about six years of an 18-year-prison sentence for second-degree murder. His parole was to end Aug. 2, 2021.

Williams was one of five people implicated in the Sept. 7, 2012, shooting death of 17-year-old Kion Lewis in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue in Rock Island.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of Williams.

Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or leave a tip via the mobile app “P3 Tips.”

