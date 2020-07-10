East Moline police search for woman allegedly involved in shooting

East Moline Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a July 3 shooting in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue.

Candice C. Leshoure, 36, of East Moline, is wanted on one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Leshoure also is wanted on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. That charge is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Police say Leshoure is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred at 11:19 p.m. July 3.

Numerous shots were fired in both the alley and on the street. One man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information on the whereabouts of Leshoure. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 309-762-9500 or submit an anonymous tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

