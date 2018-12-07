East Moline police are seeking the public's help in identifying the pictured person who is wanted for theft at a 7-Eleven Store.
According to CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities:
"On November 27 police officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven Store, 3017 Kennedy Drive, in reference to a retail theft that had just occurred.
"The customer in the pictures came into the business and was going to purchase a frozen Digiorno pizza, Chex Mix, and a 2-litre bottle of Mountain Dew.
"His card was declined and he tried to call someone to get the pin number. The customer then asked the clerk for the phone number to the store. When the clerk turned, the customer grabbed the items and ran out of the store, northbound on Kennedy Drive.
"The suspect is a white male wearing a green stocking hat, brown sweatshirt, black coat with white stripes running down the arms and blue jeans. The suspect appears to have a short, stocky build and is clean shaven."
If you know who this person you are asked to call the CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.