The East Moline Police Department is looking for a man accused of beating a pregnant woman and threatening her with a gun.
Authorities contend that on March 12, Javon Jernigan, 19, address unavailable, held a gun to a woman's head, struck her in the face, dragged her by her throat, and attempted to stamp on her abdomen, according to a news release issued by Crime Stoppers. A warrant has been issued for Jernigan's arrest. In it, he is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery.
Jernigan is described as 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, the release states. Anyone who sees Jernigan is warned not to approach him. He is considered armed and dangerous.
People with information about Jernigan's whereabouts are asked to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.
Information also may be left via Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net.