East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind moved to Q-C residential rehab facility

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind, the officer injured last month when he attempted to arrest an alleged arson suspect, continues to improve and has been discharged from OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Police Chief, Jeff Ramsey announced Wednesday.

Lind has been moved to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad-Cities, Ramsey said.

“This is a great moment in the progress of Sergeant Lind’s recovery after 3 ½ weeks in Peoria,” Ramsey said in a news release. “

“Although this is exciting to all of us, there is still a long road ahead and our prayers continue for a full recovery,” Ramsey added. “Once again, the support from everyone has been tremendous and continues daily. Thank you.”

Lind was critically injured Oct. 24 when he attempted to take into custody Adrian W. Rogers, 52, of East Moline, on a warrant out of Rock Island. Rogers was wanted on a charge of arson for setting a home on fire.

Rock Island Police allege that at 3:40 p.m. Oct. 24, Rogers set fire to an occupied home in the 1600 block of 12th Street.

About 20 minutes after the fire, police said, Rogers walked into the East Moline Police Station and happened to speak with Sgt. Lind. This was about an hour before Lind learned Rogers was a suspect in the arson and more than two hours before Lind was injured.

When Lind learned that Rogers was wanted in connection with the fire, he located Rogers at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. When Lind approached Rogers, Rogers is alleged to have attacked Lind.

Lind was struck in the head causing severe injuries including skull fractures, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court documents.

Lind was left lying unconscious in the street. Rogers was located in Colona and taken into custody at about 10:50 p.m., more than four hours after the attack.

The attack was caught on Lind’s body camera.

Lind initially was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and then transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peroia.

Rogers is charged with attempted murder, a Class X felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years. He also is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

He also is charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony, and residential arson, a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Rogers is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $500,000 bond, or 10%, for the arson-related charges, and $1 million bond, or 10%, on the attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

His next court appearance is Nov. 30.

Lind earned officer of the year in 2021

Lind earned 2021 Officer of the Year honors from the Breakfast Optimist Club that serves the Illinois Quad-Cities.

Lind was nominated for his work at the Quad-City Federal Gang Task Force.

Lind spearheaded one of the largest cases in the task force for illegal drug and weapon distribution in the Quad-City area. He also worked to stop several shootings in the spring of 2021 between two gangs that led to multiple arrests for firearms violations.

Lind also is involved with the Shop With a Cop and Holiday Food Baskets programs.

Rogers released from federal custody in 2021

Rogers was released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on July 1, 2021, after spending about 26 years in federal prison for convictions of bank robbery with a firearm and drug trafficking.

On Nov. 19, 1993, Rogers was involved in the armed robbery of the United Security Savings Bank of Davenport, according to federal court documents. Rogers, then 23, of Rock Island, and Reginald Walton, 25, of Davenport, made off with $53,429.

Rogers already had been indicted by a federal grand jury on August 29, 1993, on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to distribute cocaine after a joint investigation by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Internal Revenue Service and the Drug Enforcement Agency. He was out on bond on the drug trafficking-related charges when he committed the bank robbery.

Two days after the bank robbery, Rogers attempted to fake his own death, according to news reports from the Quad-City Times and Rock Island Argus. Those reports said Rogers had been walking along Moline’s Ben Butterworth Parkway with a female companion when she told authorities she became distracted, heard a splash and noticed Rogers was no longer at her side.

Authorities dragged the Mississippi River but doubted the incident from the beginning. Rogers was later captured in Atlanta.

On March 1, 1995, a federal jury found Rogers guilty of the bank robbery and using a firearm during the commission of the crime.

Rogers was sentenced to 80 months, or six years and eight months, in federal prison for the robbery, and a consecutive sentence of 60 months, or five years, for the firearms offense.

Those sentences were also consecutive to the 240-month (20-year) federal sentence that Rogers received for the cocaine-trafficking conviction. Rogers was found to be a key figure in a Mexico-to Los Angeles-to-Quad-Cities drug ring.