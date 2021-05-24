 Skip to main content
East Moline Police to hold a memorial service for officer killed in the line of duty 52 years ago
The East Moline Police Department will hold a memorial Friday for an officer who died in the line of duty 52 years ago.

Officer Richard Morton was killed while on the job on May 25, 1969. 

Friday's memorial will be held at the East Moline Fire Station #2, located on Morton Drive and 19th Street, at 11 a.m., weather permitting.

The public is welcome to attend. 

