East Moline Police: Warrants issued for 2 men linked to shooting

Warrants have been issued for two men believed to be involved in a shooting last month in East Moline.

Investigators are looking for Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline. Both are wanted on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 25, two East Moline police officers were in the area of the taverns at 13th Street and 13th Avenue during closing time. Officers heard several gunshots coming from the northeast and immediately responded to the area of 15th Street and 12th Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a male who suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, by ambulance with non-life-threatening wounds. Officers investigated the scene and found several shell casings as well as a firearm.