 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

East Moline Police: Warrants issued for 2 men linked to shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Teague

Michael Teague
Trino Teague

Trino Teague

Warrants have been issued for two men believed to be involved in a shooting last month in East Moline.

Investigators are looking for Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline. Both are wanted on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

According to investigators, at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 25, two East Moline police officers were in the area of the taverns at 13th Street and 13th Avenue during closing time. Officers heard several gunshots coming from the northeast and immediately responded to the area of 15th Street and 12th Avenue.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Upon arrival, officers located a male who suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, by ambulance with non-life-threatening wounds. Officers investigated the scene and found several shell casings as well as a firearm.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Airport traffic may be a thing of the past with new air taxi from Delta

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News