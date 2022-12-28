East Moline sergeant hopes to make full recovery from attack

An East Moline police officer severely injured in October continued his recovery Wednesday while the man accused of attempting to kill him remained in local custody, awaiting treatment that could make him fit to stand trial.

Adrian Rogers, 52, East Moline, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a peace officer in relation to the Oct. 24 attack on Sgt. William Lind, according to Rock Island County court records.

Authorities have said that Lind approached Rogers, who was suspected of an arson earlier that day in Rock Island, and Rogers allegedly attacked the sergeant, causing severe head and brain injuries.

Lind initially had to be hospitalized in Peoria because of his injuries, but has since returned to the Quad-Cities area, where he continues to recover, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said on Wednesday.

“Still a long road to go with hopes he will make a full recovery,” the chief said in an email on Wednesday. “He will remain off on injury leave for now as he recovers. He and his family are in good spirits and thankful to be where they are at.”

In November, Judge Frank Fuhr ruled Rogers unfit to participate in the proceedings against him and ordered Rogers remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services.

When defendants are found unfit, DHS staff attempt to work with them, trying to restore their fitness so that the criminal cases filed against them can proceed.

As of Wednesday, Rogers remained in custody, awaiting transport to a DHS facility, Assistant State’s Attorney Heidi Weller said during a brief status hearing before Judge Peter Church.

Rogers did not appear for the hearing, but he was represented by Assistant Public Defender Kelvin McCabe.

A transportation review hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 25.

Doubts about Rogers’ ability to participate in the case were raised during his initial hearing on the charges.

Rogers grew agitated – so much so that Judge Carol Pentuic paused the hearing then later held it to the extent possible in the Rock Island County Jail rather than the courtroom.

Rogers was also not brought into the courtroom during the November hearing presided over by Fuhr. Instead, the judge, prosecutors, the defense and other court officials interacted with him in the jail.They then returned to the courtroom, where Fuhr announced his decision.

The fire Rogers is accused of setting happened around 3:40 p.m. Oct. 24, according to authorities. Rogers allegedly set fire to an occupied home in the 1600 block of 12th Street. Later that day, investigators developed Rogers as a suspect and the Rock Island Police Department issued a notice about Rogers to other Quad-Cities law enforcement.

Police said that about 20 minutes after the fire Rogers walked into the East Moline Police Station and spoke with Lind. This was about an hour before Lind learned Rogers was a suspect in the arson and more than two hours before Lind was injured.

Ramsey has said previously that Rogers wanted to talk to an officer about a person he thought was a danger to the public. It was a coincidence that Lind was the officer with whom Rogers spoke. Rogers did not stay at the station long and was not communicating clearly while he was there.

After Lind learned that Rogers was wanted in connection with the fire, the sergeant found him at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Morton Drive, where authorities say the attack occurred.

Lind was struck in the head, causing severe injuries, including skull fractures, according to authorities. He was left lying unconscious in the street. About four hours after the attack, Rogers was located in Colona and taken into custody.

The attack was caught on Lind’s body-worn camera.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has also filed charges against Rogers related to the house fire, according to court records. In that case, he faces aggravated arson and residential arson.