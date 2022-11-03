 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Moline sergeant who was attacked is improving

East Moline

East Moline Police investigate the injury to an officer Monday in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries considered life threatening, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said early Tuesday.

 Thomas Geyer

The East Moline police sergeant who was critically injured in an on-duty attack on Oct. 24 is improving, his colleagues say.

Man accused of attempting to kill East Moline cop to be evaluated for fitness

Capt. Jason Kratt said a number of fellow officers have visited Sgt. William "Billy" Lind in the hospital in Peoria and reported he is, "doing better."

"Sergeant Lind is really showing signs of improvement. He is responding to voices and commands, and I know that the rehabilitation folks have been able to sit him up," Kratt said Thursday.

He  called the progress "really good news." Lind suffered head trauma and skull fractures in the attack and has been in critical condition.

Adrian Rogers, 52, of East Moline, is charged with attempted murder in the incident. He additionally is accused of residential arson in a Rock Island house fire that occurred just hours before police say he encountered Lind on Morton Driver in East Moline.

Rogers left Lind lying unconscious in or near the street, police said, and assisting officers located him unconscious. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and then transferred to Peoria for further treatment.

Police said Lind's body camera captured the violent attack.

Lind, 33, is a seven-year veteran of the Moline Police Department.

East Moline Police Officer William Lind

William Lind
