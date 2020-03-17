East Moline shooting victim identified as Demetrius Tucker, 25

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man who died Monday in a shooting in East Moline.

Demetrius Tucker, 25, of East Moline, was shot about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.

Officers found Tucker in the street, and he was taken to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

East Moline police ask anyone with information about this case to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.

