East Moline shooting victim identified as Demetrius Tucker, 25
topical top story

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the man who died Monday in a shooting in East Moline.

Demetrius Tucker, 25, of East Moline, was shot about 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.

Officers found Tucker in the street, and he was taken to Genesis Medical Center-Illini Campus, Silvis, where he died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

East Moline police ask anyone with information about this case to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.

