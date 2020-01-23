Update: East Moline student resource officer charged with sex assault, possession of child pornography

A former student resource officer at United Township High School was charged Thursday with sexual assault and possessing child pornography.
Former East Moline Officer Kirk DeGreve was formally charged in Rock Island County with two counts Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and two counts Class 3 felony possession of child pornography.
According to a news release from Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, in August 2019 the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office was notified of a complaint involving a Student Resource Officer at United Township High School.
Around the same time, then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds was told of possible inappropriate conduct between DeGreve, who was serving at the time as the United Township High School Resource Officer, and a student who attended United Township High School.
According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, the allegations against DeGreve came from UT's administration. Reynolds immediately removed DeGreve as school resource officer and contacted the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent criminal investigation.
At that time, DeGreve was re-assigned to patrol duties during the investigation and did not return to United Township High School.
Earlier this month the ISP notified East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey of potential evidence of criminal conduct developed in the investigation.
In the news release Ramsey said he immediately placed DeGreve on administrative leave because of possible violations of criminal law, as well as department policy and standards.
Villarreal said she reviewed the Illinois State Police's initial investigation and requested prosecution assistance from the Carroll County State’s Attorney to further handle this matter.
In the release, Villarreal said she took those steps " ... as to avoid any potential conflicts or appearance of bias."
The case remains under investigation by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
Officials at in the United Township School District declined to comment on any aspect of the case.