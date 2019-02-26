A traffic stop in East Moline Monday afternoon led to the arrests of two men in connection with a multi-state theft spree, the Illinois State Police said Tuesday in a media release.
At 12:10 p.m., troopers stopped an Arizona registered Nissan on Illinois Route 5 and Barstow Road after observing multiple traffic violations.
Troopers who made contact with the driver, Chris J. Shreve, and the passenger, David A. Kovacs, noted that Shreve’s license was suspended and that he was wanted on a warrant.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found stolen goods in it, according to the release.
During the investigation, officers discovered the two were traveling from Arizona to Indiana and had stopped at several retail stores along the way.
They entered stores with an empty or partially empty backpack and loaded the packs with goods. They would buy a small item on their way out and leave with thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise.
Evidence led to the discovery that this routine was repeated in many stores, according to the release.
Shreve, 44, of South Bend, Ind., was charged with possession of stolen property, a Class 3 felony, obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony, and was cited for driving while license suspended.
Kovacs, 50, of Phoenix, Ariz., was charged with possession of stolen property and was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol.
Rock Island County court records show the men were also cited for possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana.
Bond was set Tuesday at $75,000 each. They have a preliminary hearing March 5.