East Moline woman accused in fatal I-74 bridge collision waives preliminary hearing

An East Moline woman waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges related to a May fatal crash on the Interstate 74 bridge.

Three men were struck by a vehicle at about 2 a.m. May 22 as they stood on the bridge’s pedestrian pathway. Ethan Gonzalez, 21, was killed at the scene. Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline, died of his injuries a few days later. At last report, Charles Bowen, 22, was in critical condition.

As a result of the collision, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Chhabria A. Harris, accused of being the driver, with:

Three counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death.

Three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death.

Three charges of aggravated reckless driving.

Two counts of reckless homicide.

Harris, 46, chose Tuesday morning to forgo the hearing, according to court records. She entered her official plea of not guilty and her next court date was set for June 23.

Preliminary hearings are early tests of the cases filed against defendants. A witness, usually a police officer, provides an outline of the evidence underlying the charges. The defense counsel has an opportunity to question the witness about the presentation. The judge presiding over the hearing then decides whether the case is substantial enough for the prosecution to continue.

The requirements for allowing a case to proceed are not considered high, and defendants frequently waive preliminary hearings. Doing so is not an admission of guilt.

Harris remained in custody Tuesday, according to court records. Her bail has been set at $2 million. To be released, she would have to post a $200,000 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.