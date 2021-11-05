Edison Junior High in Rock Island to close because of increase in COVID-19 cases

Edison Junior High School has an increase in COVID-19 cases and will go to remote learning for much of November, the Rock Island-Milan School District announced Friday.
The number of students and staff being quarantined because of potential exposure has increased, the district said in a news release.
In-person learning will be suspended and instruction will switch to all-virtual from Monday through Nov. 26, with students expected to return to Edison on Nov. 29, the announcement states.
The decision was made in consultation with the Rock Island County Health Department and only impacts Edison.
More details are expected to be released to Edison families during the weekend.
Anthony Watt
