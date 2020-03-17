Eighth person arrested in credit union fraud conspiracy

An eighth person wanted in connection with a scheme to defraud a Davenport credit union last year has been arrested.
Taylor Nicole Thornburg, 20, of 2128 W. 2nd St., Davenport, and is charged with one count each of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. She was arrested Sunday by the Iowa State Patrol.
Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Thornburg was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:38 p.m. Sunday. She was released on her own recognizance Monday. She is scheduled to be arraigned April 16 in Scott County District Court.
The investigation began Sept. 20 when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.
According to the arrest affidavit, members of the conspiracy would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.
They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.
Six other people already have been arrested in connection with the conspiracy, Madison Leanne Bruno, 20, Jamiah L. Quinn, 18, Autumn M. McClendon, 21, Deontye Jamere Lewis, 23, Demika Launterra Rush Jr., 25, Anthony Tyrone Shears III, 28, each are charged with one count each of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
A seventh person involved, Marterius Kawon Demarcus Riddle 21, pleaded guilty March 12 to a charge of fourth-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law. Charges of second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.
Riddle was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.
Arrest warrants have been issued for at least two other people police say are involved in the conspiracy: Alexis LaShae Simelton, 18, and Tywuan D. Hampton, 20, each is charged with second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 563-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”