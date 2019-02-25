An Eldridge man who pleaded guilty earlier this year in connection with a stabbing at a Davenport motel in October was arrested early Saturday after police say he assaulted a man and “slashed at” him with a knife.
Derek Tracy Clark, 51, faces charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.
He made an initial in Scott County Court via video Saturday. Clark has a preliminary hearing March 7.
Bond was set at $5,000 cash-only, according to court records. He remained in the Scott County Jail Monday.
Just after midnight Saturday, Davenport police officers responded to a room at the Quad-City Inn, 611 Brady St., for a report of an assault involving a knife.
A man came to Clark’s room to purchase crack cocaine, according to an arrest affidavit.
Clark became upset the man did not have enough money and struck him in the face, causing a small laceration to his left cheek and a bloody mouth.
They punched each other and Clark retrieved a small knife/blade, charged at the man and slashed at him, according to the affidavit.
The man suffered cuts to his fingers that required multiple stitches.
Another person tried to hold back Clark to stop him.
Clark refused to answer the door when officers announced themselves.
A woman who was inside the room said he told her to ignore the officers.
A search warrant was executed on the room and officers found a red silicone pipe with burnt marijuana residue, a black digital scale and a glass plate with a razor blade on it.
All three items had crack residue on them.
Clark was arrested in October for an incident at the Quad-City Inn. In that case, he got into an argument and struck the victim in the head, causing bleeding from the ear.
He also stabbed the victim, causing small, bleeding punctures.
Clark pleaded guilty to assault resulting in bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 120 days in jail with all but 100 days suspended, according to court records.