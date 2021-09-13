Eldridge man charged in death of 4-year-old in Indiana released on bond

An Eldridge man who was charged in the death of a 4-year-old in Indiana in August has been released on bond from an Indiana jail.
Dylan Andrew Diericx, 35, was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent after he called 911 on Aug. 19 to report that his girlfriend's son was seriously injured. Diericx told the police the child had hit his head after Diericx tossed him into a bunk bed in his semitrailer, according to an arrest affidavit.
The child, who would have turned 5 just a few days after the incident, had been in Diericx's care for five days. Diericx reportedly admitted he knew of two other incidents during that time when the child was hurt on accident or while Diericx "was engaged in a form of horse-play with the victim."
After being airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., the child eventually died. He had serious injuries including fractures in the clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the face, laceration and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, injury and bleeding from the anus, cuts on an arm, a broken lip, and burns around the mouth and other parts of the body, the affidavit states.
The medical staff at the hospital reportedly told police the injuries suffered by the child were not consistent with the explanations given by Diericx.
Neglect of a dependent resulting in death is a level-one felony in Indiana, punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.
According the LaGrange County Prosecutor's Office, the case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed. Diericx had a pretrial conference on Monday, and the case was continued until November.