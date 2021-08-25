Eldridge man charged in death of 4-year-old

An Eldridge man has been charged in the brutal death of a 4-year-old who was burned, beaten, cut and possibly sexually abused.
Police say Dylan Andrew Diericx, 35, had the boy in the bunk of his semitrailer truck over several days last week. He is charged in Indiana with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level-one felony punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.
According to the arrest affidavits, Diericx told police he had his girlfriend's son from Sunday, Aug. 15, through Thursday, Aug. 19, when he called 911 because the child had been injured when Diericx tossed him into the bunk. Diericx admitted to hurting the child twice more when he "was engaged in a form of horse-play with the victim."
The child, who would have turned 5 on Monday, had serious injuries, including fractures in the clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the face, laceration and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, injury and bleeding from the anus, cuts on an arm, a broken lip and burns around the mouth and other parts of the body, the affidavit states. After police responded to the scene on Thursday the child was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the child eventually died.
The medical staff at the hospital reportedly said the injuries suffered by the child were not consistent with the explanations given by Diericx.