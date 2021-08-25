Eldridge man charged in Indiana with neglect of a child resulting in death

An Eldridge man was arrested in LaGrange County, Indiana and charged Tuesday in relation to the death of a 4-year-old child.
Dylan Andrew Diericx, 35, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level One felony punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison.
Diericx allegedly failed to get proper medical attention for his girlfriend's child. According to the arrest affidavits, Diericx told police he was the only person caring for the child from Sunday, Aug. 15 through Thursday, Aug. 19, when he called 911 because the child was injured after being thrown onto a bunk bed by Diericx in the sleeper of his semi-tractor. During the time Diericx was caring for the child he allegedly saw or knew about two other incidents in which the child had been injured by accident or while Diericx "was engaged in a form of horse-play with the victim."
The child, who would have turned five Monday, had several serious bodily injuries, including fractures in the clavicle and shoulder blade, bruises and abrasions on the face, laceration and blunt force trauma to the back of the head, bruises to genitalia, injury and bleeding from the anus, cuts on an arm, a broken lip and burns around the mouth and other parts of the body, the affidavit states. After police responded to the scene on Thursday the child was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the child eventually died.
The medical staff at the hospital reportedly said the injuries sustained by the child were not consistent with Diericx's explanations.
According to a press release from the LaGrange County Prosecutor's Office, the case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed at a later date. Diericx is currently being held in the LaGrange County jail on a $250,000 bond.