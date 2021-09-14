Eldridge man charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

An Eldridge man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly possessing and promoting child pornography.
The Scott County Sheriff's office began investigating Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Walker-Bennett has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor- promotion, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor- possession first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Walker-Bennett is being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Eldridge Police Department in this investigation.
Emily Andersen
Emily Andersen is a crime and courts reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch/Argus.
