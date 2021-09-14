 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eldridge man charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of minor
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Eldridge man charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

  • 0
Nicholas Walker-Bennett.jpg

An Eldridge man was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly possessing and promoting child pornography.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

The Scott County Sheriff's office began investigating Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Walker-Bennett has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor- promotion, a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor- possession first offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Walker-Bennett is being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Eldridge Police Department in this investigation. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-Detroit police chief Craig to run for governor

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News