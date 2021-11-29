Eldridge man charged with murder in shooting death of wife

An Eldridge man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the shooting death of his wife on June 10, according to a Monday news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Shane Robert Bostrom, 35, was arrested on drug charges after his wife, Jessica Bostrom, 28, was found dead. Bostrom is currently being held in the Scott County jail on a $25,000 bond for the drug charges. He has a hearing on the drug charges scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 20.
Police responded to the Bostrom's residence on the 300 block of West Davenport St. after a report of a shooting. Officers found Jessica dead in the house.
During the initial investigation officers also found eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and baggies for delivery of marijuana inside the residence.
Bostrom’s 5-year-old daughter had access to the growing areas and the plants inside the residence. Multiple glass pipes used to smoke marijuana having a smell of burnt marijuana were located in the home. The child had access to the pipes.
Bostrom was arrested for one count each of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
He is also charged with one count each of child endangerment and obstructing prosecution. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carry a prison sentence of two years.
During the investigation video surveillance showed Bostrom removing the eight plants and placing them outside on the back side of the residence in an attempt to conceal the evidence for prosecution.