An Eldridge man is facing drugs and weapons charges after Scott County deputies caught him with crack cocaine, marijuana and a gun.
Shane Bradley Fix, 33, of 164 W. Spring St., is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver 8.8 grams of crack cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Fix also is charged with failing to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
He also is charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years, and possession of marijuana-second offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Johnson, at 10:02 p.m. Friday, Johnson stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt in the 1600 block of Rockingham Road for having an improper rear lamp.
There were four people in the vehicle including Fix, who was the front seat passenger, and the woman driver of the car.
A police dog detected drugs on both the driver-side and passenger-side doors.
During a search of the car officers seized a loaded handgun from the glove compartment. Officers seized 8.8 grams of crack cocaine and 3 ounces of marijuana that Fix had stored in plastic baggies in his shoes.
Fix admitted to police after being read his Miranda Rights that the firearm belongs to him, according to the affidavit.
Fix was booked into the Scott County Jail on $58,000 bond, cash or surety. He was released on his own recognizance and is to be supervised by the Iowa Department of Corrections until his trial.
While Fix is currently charged at the state level. However, federal authorities could take over the weapons charges under Project Safe Neighborhoods, a Department of Justice initiative instituted in 2001 to reduce gun violence.
Federal authorities also could charge him with drug crimes.
And Davenport and federal authorities are taking a hard line on the gun crimes.
On Wednesday, Davenport Police and the Department of Justice announced a new partnership to combat gun crimes. Davenport has been selected to join the National Public Safety Partnership.
Speaking Wednesday at a news conference, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, of the Southern District of Iowa, said that, "“We are particularly emphasizing prosecuting gun crimes in federal court. So right now, today, my office is reviewing every gun case in the City of Davenport" to determine whether federal prosecution is in order.
“In the federal system there is no parole, ever,” Krickbaum said. “So if you are sentenced to federal prison for a gun crime, you can guarantee that you will serve your time.”
Additionally, “Federal law has a very long reach,” he said. Federal charges apply to many situations, including a felon in possession of a firearm, for example, or a drug user in possession of a firearm. “We are looking for those cases and we are identifying those cases, and we are prosecuting those cases, as many as we possibly can.”
In relation to the gun that was seized, Fix could be charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
According to federal authorities, the burden would be on Fix to prove in court that the gun was not being used in a drug crime. The mandatory minimum sentence for that charge is five years and is consecutive to any other prison sentence he could receive for any drug charges federal authorities may choose to file.
Additionally, anyone who uses illicit drugs is a prohibited person under federal law, meaning that as a user of illicit drugs or an abuser of prescription drugs that person is not allowed to own or possess a firearm or ammunition.
If Fix is a user of illicit drugs, he could be charged as a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. That charges carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
There is no parole in the federal system.