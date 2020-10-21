Eldridge man facing numerous charges after child porn found on his phone

A 25-year-old Eldridge man is facing sexual exploitation charges after Scott County Sheriff’s deputies discovered child pornography on his phone.

Authorities also allege he was having sexual relations with an adult female relative.

Dylan Lee Stage is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of incest, each of which is Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Stage also is charged with three aggravated misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Aggravated misdemeanors carry a prison sentence of two years.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department began the investigation Aug. 8 after receiving a cybertip from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. It is part of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Anthony Johnson, Johnson conducted a search of Stage’s cell phone.

On the phone were 22 videos of child pornography in the KIK application. Johnson found two KIK users to whom Stage sent videos.